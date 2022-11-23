Analysts Set ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Target Price at $35.20

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MT shares. StockNews.com upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($40.82) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €23.50 ($23.98) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($37.76) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also

