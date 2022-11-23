Analysts Set Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Price Target at $18.83

Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded Athira Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athira Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 720.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Price Performance

ATHA opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $119.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.06. Athira Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

