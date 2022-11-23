Analysts Set Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Price Target at $20.67

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Howard Weil downgraded Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Braskem by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Braskem by 156.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Braskem by 13.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Braskem by 12.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Braskem by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Price Performance

Braskem Company Profile

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Braskem has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

