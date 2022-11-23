Analysts Set Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Price Target at $45.50

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $44.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

