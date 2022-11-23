Analysts Set Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) PT at $25.50

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Price Performance

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.48 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,479,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $529,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.