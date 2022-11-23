Analysts Set Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Price Target at C$7.07

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.07.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQX. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.90 to C$4.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Equinox Gold news, Director Lenard Boggio bought 7,500 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$175,990.80.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
