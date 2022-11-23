Analysts Set Expectations for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

IPAR opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

