Analysts Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,069 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

