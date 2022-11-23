Analysts Set Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Price Target at $23.93

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Trading Up 2.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 38.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 43,532 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 50.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 61.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 29,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 237.84%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

