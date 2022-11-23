Analysts Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Target Price at $25.73

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on M shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Macy's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Macy’s Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

M stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.