Analysts Set MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) PT at $78.08

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $1,577,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 209,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,741,000 after acquiring an additional 27,958 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $77.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

