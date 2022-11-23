Analysts Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) PT at $69.63

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

NYSE:OVV opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Ovintiv by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,134,000 after buying an additional 1,625,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after buying an additional 5,739,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ovintiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Ovintiv by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,100,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,621,000 after buying an additional 618,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

