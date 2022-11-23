Analysts Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Target Price at $73.62

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.62.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNDM. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

TNDM opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.72. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

