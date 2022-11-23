Analysts Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) PT at C$118.88

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$118.88.

TIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

TSE:TIH opened at C$101.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$103.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.41. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$93.25 and a 1 year high of C$124.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.00, for a total transaction of C$520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,529 shares in the company, valued at C$19,087,016. In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.10, for a total transaction of C$92,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at C$337,446.30. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.00, for a total value of C$520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,529 shares in the company, valued at C$19,087,016. Insiders have sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,255 over the last quarter.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

