Analyzing LG Display (NYSE:LPL) and Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY)

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) and Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LG Display and Clean Energy Pathways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LG Display -3.35% -6.40% -2.42% Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LG Display and Clean Energy Pathways, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LG Display 2 0 2 0 2.00 Clean Energy Pathways 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LG Display and Clean Energy Pathways’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LG Display $26.08 billion 0.15 $1.20 billion ($1.07) -5.11 Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LG Display has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Pathways.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of LG Display shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of LG Display shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

LG Display has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Pathways has a beta of 3.37, suggesting that its stock price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About LG Display



LG Display Co., Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays. The company also provides display panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It operates in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, Poland, and other European countries. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in March 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Clean Energy Pathways



Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. operates as a multifaceted development-stage alternative energy company. It focuses on developing fossil fuel replacements utilizing clean burning biomass fuel, solar photo voltaic panels for power generation, and solar thermal application for heating water in commercial and residential applications; and LED lighting replacements for high energy and heat producing incandescent and mercury vapor lighting. It is also working to develop carbon neutral organic fertilizers. The company was formerly known as XcelPlus Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. in August 2010. Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. is based in Buffalo, Wyoming.

