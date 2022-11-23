Analyzing Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) & 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Smart Sand’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$66.71 million N/A N/A Smart Sand $126.65 million 0.74 -$50.67 million ($0.37) -5.59

Smart Sand has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 3 0 3.00 Smart Sand 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 5E Advanced Materials and Smart Sand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

5E Advanced Materials currently has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 102.90%. Smart Sand has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.77%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Smart Sand.

Profitability

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Smart Sand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A Smart Sand -7.17% -6.53% -4.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Smart Sand shares are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of Smart Sand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

5E Advanced Materials beats Smart Sand on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc., an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 250 million tons of proven and probable recoverable sand reserves. Smart Sand, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

