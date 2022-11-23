Andrew H. Card, Jr. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) Director Andrew H. Card, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,463.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Hyliion Stock Up 2.0 %
HYLN opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 111,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 66.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 6.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 215,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 65.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hyliion Company Profile
Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyliion (HYLN)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.