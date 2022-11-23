Andrew H. Card, Jr. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) Director Andrew H. Card, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,463.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hyliion Stock Up 2.0 %

HYLN opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 111,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 66.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 6.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 215,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 65.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hyliion Company Profile

HYLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyliion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

