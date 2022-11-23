Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 101,862 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.93.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $154,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 13.9% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.