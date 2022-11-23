APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in APA by 10.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in APA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in APA by 28.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in APA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. APA’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

