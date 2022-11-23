APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.59 and last traded at $43.66. Approximately 57,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,904,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.39.

APA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37.

APA Increases Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.55%.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of APA by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in APA by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 31,773 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

