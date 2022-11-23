Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $64.76 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 55.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $2,471,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $1,097,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 75.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $3,010,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.