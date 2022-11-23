Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 237 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charter Communications by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 637,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,762,000 after buying an additional 33,747 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR opened at $385.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $693.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.20.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

