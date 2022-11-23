Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.15. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

