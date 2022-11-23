Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $680,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 230.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $156.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.71 and its 200-day moving average is $177.84. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.78 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.89.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

