Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 403 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMETEK Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $141.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.35 and its 200 day moving average is $120.77. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

