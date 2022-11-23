Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,779,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,041,000 after acquiring an additional 298,068 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,931,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,296,000 after acquiring an additional 474,059 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,759,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,112,000 after acquiring an additional 266,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,445,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,843,000 after acquiring an additional 33,269 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

