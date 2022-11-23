Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Applied Materials in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ FY2024 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMAT. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Shares of AMAT opened at $107.04 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average of $97.19.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

