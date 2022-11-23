Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.48 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Applied Materials in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $7.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.54. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT opened at $107.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 37.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,813 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $20,691,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 52,310 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

