Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $105.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $105.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $107.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day moving average of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

