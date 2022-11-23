Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $130.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMAT. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $107.04 on Monday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

