Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 2.4 %
RKDA stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $7.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.14.
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
