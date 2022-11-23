Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

RKDA stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $7.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

