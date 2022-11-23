ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($40.82) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($37.76) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €23.50 ($23.98) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.20.

MT stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.90. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,239,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth $54,502,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

