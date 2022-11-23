ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($40.82) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($37.76) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €23.50 ($23.98) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.20.
MT stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.90. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48.
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
