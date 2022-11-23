Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

