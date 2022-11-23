Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. Astrotech has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.83.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,226.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

In other Astrotech news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,581,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,808.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 416,434 shares of company stock worth $169,745. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Astrotech by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Astrotech by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 91,183 shares in the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

