Atria Investments LLC Acquires 10,500 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT stock opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.94.

