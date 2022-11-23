Atria Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 68,227 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $31.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

