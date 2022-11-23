Atria Investments LLC Boosts Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Sun Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Sun Communities by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $144.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.22 and a 200 day moving average of $151.55. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

