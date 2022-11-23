Atria Investments LLC Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,028 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at about $276,620,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.31.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

