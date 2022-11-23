Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 105,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Edison International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 61,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International Announces Dividend

NYSE:EIX opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

