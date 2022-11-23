Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,657,000 after acquiring an additional 173,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 996,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,634,000 after acquiring an additional 126,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 2,266.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,585,000 after acquiring an additional 608,837 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 53.5% in the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 387,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,848,000 after acquiring an additional 134,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $145.33 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.45.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

