Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.52% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSCT. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 477,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 175,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PSCT opened at $125.81 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $107.15 and a 12 month high of $157.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average of $120.96.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

