Atria Investments LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after buying an additional 4,233,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,415,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,474 shares of company stock valued at $782,428 in the last ninety days. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMH shares. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.31.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

