Atria Investments LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,496 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $2,628,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CFR shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CFR opened at $148.01 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.67 and a 1-year high of $160.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

