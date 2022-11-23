Atria Investments LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $415,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.63.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $99.18 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.99 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 450.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

