Atria Investments LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Equifax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,828,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equifax by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $782,513,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Equifax by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,719,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $644,868,000 after purchasing an additional 121,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.50.

Insider Activity at Equifax

Equifax Price Performance

In related news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 in the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EFX opened at $193.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.37. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

