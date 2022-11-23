Atria Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 371,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 94,898 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 186,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,716,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,294,000 after buying an additional 1,583,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.0136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.02.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.