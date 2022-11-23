Atria Investments LLC Lowers Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Nordson during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 186.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nordson by 126.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 196.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

Nordson Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $233.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.35. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $271.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

