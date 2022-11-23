Atria Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,568 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 446.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.91. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.23. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.788 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.28%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

