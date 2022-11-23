Atria Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,579,000 after buying an additional 1,043,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after acquiring an additional 925,010 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after buying an additional 562,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $234.74 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

