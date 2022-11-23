Atria Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,252 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 374,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 153,945 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 11th.

